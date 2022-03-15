Warning to motorists after spate of catalytic converter thefts in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a warning to motorists after reports of catalytic converter thefts in Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:09 pm
There have been reports of catalytic converter thefts in Mansfield

Advice includes parking your vehicle in a locked garage or in a busy well-lit area and use a catalytic converter protection device.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police chase leads to three people arrested in Kirkby

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.