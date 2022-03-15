Warning to motorists after spate of catalytic converter thefts in Mansfield
Nottinghamshire Police have issued a warning to motorists after reports of catalytic converter thefts in Mansfield
By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:09 pm
Advice includes parking your vehicle in a locked garage or in a busy well-lit area and use a catalytic converter protection device.
