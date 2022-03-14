The Jaguar was spotted in the area at around 10.30am today (Monday) but failed to stop.

Due to public safety concerns officers aborted their pursuit before the car crashed in Marlborough Road and the occupants ran off.

Searches were quickly carried out in the area and minutes later a man was arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

Police chase in Kirkby results in three arrests

Following further enquiries two more suspects were detained in Forest Street a short time later.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of conveyance other than a motor vehicle or pedal cycle and supply of cannabis.

Police Constable Richard Elliott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great team effort involving several police units who worked together to resolve this dangerous incident.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to protecting the public and will use all necessary resources to ensure it stays that way. The force takes any incidents of dangerous driving very seriously and will take proactive action against any drivers seen to be committing such offences.

“Not only does it put the driver and potential passengers at risk of serious harm but it also endangers the public – the costs can be fatal."