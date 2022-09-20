The mayor, Andy Abrahams, backed by councillor colleagues in the ruling Labour majority, has tabled a motion for a meeting of the council tonight (Tuesday).

The motion implores the council to write to the Conservative government “to support residents and businesses of the Mansfield district”.

And it asks for “urgent action” from ministers to help locals through their cost of living problems this winter.

Mansfield's mayor, Andy Abrahams, has tabled a dramatic motion on the cost of living crisis for tonight's meeting of Mansfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That action would include “immediate financial support to help address the increased household costs in energy”, and an increase in funding to support food banks, which are running low on stock.

The motion asks also for an increase in support grants to local councils, particularly to help the less well-off with their housing.

Mayor Abrahams reveals that 82 per cent of Mansfield District Council’s funding for discretionary housing payments in 2022/23 has already been allocated to families in financial hardship.

His motion calls for an increase in funding to prevent families being evicted by private landlords and a rise in the household support grant for food and fuel vouchers.

What’s more, it wants to boost the economy by providing “emergency support for business” and considering a reduction in VAT to “put money back into the pockets of our residents”.

Lastly, the motion urges the government to “provide security for the future by delivering a real and immediate increase in investment in insulation, nuclear and renewable energy”.

Mayor Abrahams’s motion is seconded by the deputy mayor, Coun Craig Whitby, and further supported by Coun Marion Bradshaw.

As well as asking the government to declare an emergency, it urges the council to hold its own cost of living open day “to ensure residents are able to access support and advice during these unprecedented times”.

The motion thanks council staff for the work they have already done to help the less well-off.

But it points out that real wages are falling for average workers in Mansfield, while fuel poverty is rising.