'Warm hubs' popping up around Eastwood to help residents save on energy costs

The Hayloft, Nottingham Road, Giltbrook

All Greene King pubs across Nottinghamshire have confirmed they will be offering warm sanctuaries for customers who are looking to save money amid the worry of heating their homes.

Among the pubs is the Hayloft, in Giltbrook, which has already begun offering a cosy space for residents to gather as the weather grows colder.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page on Monday (October 24) said: “Calling people of Giltbrook, Langley Mill, Heanor, Kimberley and Eastwood! We recognise that darker nights are drawing in and utility bills continue to rise.

“The team at The Hayloft would like to extend the warmest of welcome and offer you a ‘warm hub’.

“With immediate effect from 12pm daily we are offering a warm space and free of charge wifi.

“Not only for those who wish to delay putting the heating on for a few hours or simply to be around other people, this is for everyone.

“The true pub with a buzz!”

The move comes after district councils across Nottinghamshire confirmed they were looking into plans to establish ‘warm rooms’ for residents who can’t afford heating this winter.

The idea could see further community spaces – also known as ‘warm banks’ – popping up across the county, for folk struggling to pay their high gas and electricity bills.

The initiative has also been taken up by Nuthall Parish Council, which has pledged to open up its spaces to visitors from November to give a ‘warm room, warm reception and companionship’.

The Temple Centre will be open from 9am until 3pm every Monday, with refreshments, books, jigsaws and games available to anyone from any area that wishes to spend time with them.

In addition, the volunteer-run café on Basil Russell Playing Field will be open from 10am to 2pm every Tuesday and Thursday for free refreshments and company in the cold weather.

The idea has been praised by residents on social media.