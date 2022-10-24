Tributes paid to 'Queen of Giltbrook' who campaigned for drink-driving law change

Barbara Roberts with her book 'Riding with the Angels'.

Barbara Roberts, of Nottingham Road, passed away in hospital on Tuesday, October 11, after battling spleen cancer.

The 78-year-old was well-loved by all who knew her in the community – even referred to by some as the ‘Queen of Giltbrook’.

Her grandchild Alex Whistler said: “She was such a modest person who would casually mention yet another thing she did for charity in her younger years, like raising money to get a terminally ill child to Disneyland.

Barbara, known affectionately as Barb, with her brother Bryan.

“She also fostered some children. She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known.”

Perhaps the greatest thing Barbara will always be remembered for is her campaign to see national drink-driving laws changed after her son Dale Roberts, a former Kimberley Comprehensive student, was killed by a drink driver while riding a motorbike in Alfreton Road in 1990.

The dedicated mum fought for harsher sentences for those who killed by someone while under the influence, and in just six weeks she received 15,150 signatures leading to the law change.

Alex added: “She didn't just settle for the £200 fine that the driver got, as that's what it was back then.

Barb raised the money to send a terminally ill child and family on holiday to Disneyland in Florida.

“She was one of the most caring people and also one of the most strong-willed at the same time, she had the biggest heart but would also get things done."

Barbara published her own book in 2020 called ‘Riding with the Angels’, which documented her campaign efforts following her son’s death.

To this day, the maximum prison sentence the court can impose for causing death by dangerous driving or careless driving under the influence of drink or drugs is 14 years.

Barbara also experienced many different jobs, ran a marathon and once led a protest stopping traffic in order to get a zebra crossing in Giltbrook.

“I have no idea the full extent of the things she's done,” Alex said.

“But the few things she has mentioned to me are extraordinary. I feel proud to say that she was my grandma."

Ruth Sanby and her husband Paul Sanby also paid tribute to Barbara, as good friends of her son Dale.

Ruth said: “Barb absolutely loved going out to the shops or garden centre for a cuppa and cake, always laughing, always smiling, we had so many wonderful times together and I will truly miss my friend that became family. Our Queen of Giltbrook will never be forgotten.”

Barbara's friend, Ann Gretton, also shared a tribute.

She said: “A shock is an understatement, she passed so quick.

“Barbara will be remembered for a long long time. A kind and loving person, loved her family and her dogs, would help anyone, reunited with her son Dale, who in his memory Barbara campaigned to change the law on drink driving and succeeded.

“A good life Barbara, the legacy you have left will make people smile just as you did in life.”

Another friend of Barbara's for 30 years, Rose Cook, added: “She was a larger-than-life person, caring, naturally funny and generous of heart and spirit.

“Through her own life adversities, Barbara always strove to help and support others by offering her time, energy, innate sense of understanding and boundless love.

