Warm day will lead to rain overnight in Mansfield

What can we expect the weather to be like in Mansfield today (Monday, August 1)?

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:08 am

It will be a fine warm day, with light winds and any isolated showers will take place during the morning.

Sunshine will turn hazy through the afternoon as cloud thickens from the west with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.

Tonight the cloud will continue to thicken through the evening as occasional spells of rain spread east overnight with freshening winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Cloud will be continuing to thicken through the evening

Temperatures will be staying mild with a minimum temperature of 18 °C.

Read More

Read More
Mansfield hairdressers in the running for top awards at national hairdressing co...

Tomorrow will be breezy, humid and largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain, especially during the morning.

There will be some drier and brighter spells during the afternoon and feeling warm with a maximum temperature of 25 °C.

Outbreaks of rain and cloudy skies are expected to continue throughout the week before becoming more settled with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Mansfield