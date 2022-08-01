It will be a fine warm day, with light winds and any isolated showers will take place during the morning.

Sunshine will turn hazy through the afternoon as cloud thickens from the west with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.

Tonight the cloud will continue to thicken through the evening as occasional spells of rain spread east overnight with freshening winds.

Temperatures will be staying mild with a minimum temperature of 18 °C.

Tomorrow will be breezy, humid and largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain, especially during the morning.

There will be some drier and brighter spells during the afternoon and feeling warm with a maximum temperature of 25 °C.