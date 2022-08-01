Mansfield hairdressers in the running for top awards at national hairdressing competition

Bayleigh Peace and Laura Scott are finalists for the Men’s Hairdresser of the Year category and Olivia Binch has been shortlisted for the coveted regional award, Eastern Hairdresser of the Year.

Now in their 38th year, the awards are an annual celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the remarkable achievements of stylists from across the United Kingdom.

The stylists submitted four photographic per category demonstrating the breadth of their hairdressing expertise, showcasing evidence of both technical skill and creative ability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Binch has been shortlisted for Eastern Hairdresser of the Year

They will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

Both stages of judging are strictly and independently audited and verified.

Olivia said: “This is such a proud moment for us. These awards always bring together such exceptional talent and to see our salon and our names alongside those shortlisted is mind-blowing.

"We’d love to bring a trophy back to Mansfield and hope the judges will recognise the love and hard work that has gone into our collections.”

Bayleigh Peace and Laura Scott are finalists for the Men’s Hairdresser of the Year category

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “Every year, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards serve as a reminder of the passion, artistry and expertise that this incredible industry has to offer, and it is a privilege to celebrate the talent and brilliance of creative individuals from across the country.

"In reaching the finals, Olivia, Bayleigh and Laura have demonstrated excellence in all areas of hairdressing, and an ability to bring together the magical elements that make a photographic collection stand out from the competition.”

Schwarzkopf Professional are the sole sponsor of the event and have been since its launch in 1985.

Julian Crane, general manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK and Ireland, said: “As always, Schwarzkopf Professional is delighted to sponsor this revered event and we thank all participants for their continued support.