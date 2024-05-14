Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular day nursery in Mansfield Woodhouse, which “prides itself on creating a family atmosphere”, has been showered with praise by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Kidzgrove Daycare Nursery Ltd, which has 177 young children on its books, has been given a rating of ‘Good’, both overall and in all individual categories, after an inspection last month.

The inspectors’ report reveals that children, staff and parents are all happy with the nursery, which is based on Welbeck Road and opens all year round from Mondays to Fridays (6.30 am to 6.30 pm).

"Children are excited and eager to learn as they arrive at this warm and welcoming setting,” the report said. “Staff are kind and caring and clearly know the children well.

A typical example of a member of staff helping a young child to learn at Kidzgrove Daycare nursery in Mansfield Woodhouse, which has been given a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Children regularly invite staff to play with them and approach staff confidently when they need support.

"Staff praise children for their engagement, while babies and toddlers show enthusiasm.”

The inspectors hailed the nursery for “planning a range of activities to help children learn about the world we live in” and for “implementing a clear curriculum to prepare children well for the next stage in their learning”.

Staff helped youngsters to “build their vocabulary, encouraging them to repeat words from stories”. They also “promoted their independence”, teaching them to manage their own personal care, such as how to put on their coats, and take controlled risks safely, such as how to cut up vegetables.

"Children enjoy being outdoors and show good physical skills,” the report went on. “Babies show confidence as they begin to explore and move around well-placed furniture and equipment.”

Ofsted noted that parents “are positive about the caring, kind and supportive staff” and “state that their children are developing well thanks to the hard-working staff team”.

The report also noted that “the management team is strong” and “recognises the nursery’s strengths and areas it needs to develop further”.

Managers understood “the importance of promoting staff’s wellbeing”, which helped “to keep staff morale high”. Kidzgrove Daycare employs 18 members of staff, who “commented that they feel supported and valued” and received training opportunities.