Only eight years ago, The Manor Academy, on Park Hall Road, was branded ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors after a similar rating in 2011 and two ‘Requires Improvement’ verdicts in between.

But in 2018, it improved to ‘Good’ and after its latest inspection in January, the school, which now has 1,298 pupils on its books, has retained that status.

Head Katrina Kerry beamed: “I am extremely proud of the comments made by Ofsted about the quality of education at The Manor.

Jubilant staff and pupils at The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse celebrate after Ofsted inspectors rated the school 'Good'

"Our leaders have worked incredibly hard to provide an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils, especially those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"It is wonderful to see this recognised by the inspectors, and we look forward to working on Ofsted’s targets to make our school even better.”

The Manor, which also has a sixth form with 88 students, is part of The Two Counties Trust, which is based in Kirkby and runs nine secondary schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The trust’s chief executive, Wesley Davies, said: “I would like to congratulate students, families and staff on this report and what has been achieved.

Head teacher Katrina Kerry, who has helped to oversee the remarkable revival at The Manor Academy.

"Mrs Kerry and her team have worked extremely hard on creating a culture of high expectations, implementing a high-value curriculum and ensuring the academy supports students with SEND.”

The Ofsted report summed up the school by saying: “Its values of ambition, teamwork and honesty are evident in the actions of staff and pupils. There are high aspirations for what all pupils can achieve.

“The curriculum is underpinned by the aim that all pupils will develop the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to be successful.”

The inspectors found that “teachers use their strong subject knowledge to help pupils develop”. Reading was prioritised, and “many pupils say they enjoy reading”.

The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, which now has 1,298 pupils on its books, including 88 in a sixth form.

There was a wide range or clubs, including for American football and girls’ football, for pupils, who also enjoyed school trips such as to the First World War battlefields and to a London theatre.

Youngsters also learned about “healthy relationships and identity”, while the academy “promoted independence and resilience”.

Pupils were “well prepared for life in modern Britain” and “encouraged to respect difference”, while older students were given opportunities “to talk about their career pathways”.

The Ofsted inspectors found that “most pupils behave well”. “Their conduct is calm and orderly,” the report said. “They treat one another with respect. On the rare occasions when bullying happens, pupils say it is addressed”.

The role of staff at The Manor also came in for praise. The report said: “Staff are overwhelmingly positive about their experience of working at the school. They value the changes made to reduce their workload. Staff benefit from regular training, and share the vision of the school.”

On a less encouraging note, the inspectors noted that “parents currently hold mixed views about the school”. But the report stressed that it “is working hard to foster relationships with the community it serves”.