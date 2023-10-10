News you can trust since 1952
'Warm and friendly' Sutton school now on right path after previous criticism

Education inspectors have recognised that a Sutton school is on the right path after previously being branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:27 BST
Hillocks Primary Academy felt the full force of criticism from the Ofsted watchdog when it was inspected before being taken over by the Diverse Academies Trust in December, 2020.

But now the Unwin Road school, which has 300 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, has been hailed as “a warm and friendly school, where children come first”.

After visiting Hillocks in September, Ofsted inspectors reported: “The school is well supported by the Diverse trust, which has overseen significant improvements in recent years.

Happy pupils at Hillocks Primary Academy pictured at a special culture day in May when they learned about different faiths, languages, lifestyles and traditions. The Ofsted report praises them for their "respectful, inclusive attitudes". (PHOTO: Submitted)
Happy pupils at Hillocks Primary Academy pictured at a special culture day in May when they learned about different faiths, languages, lifestyles and traditions. The Ofsted report praises them for their "respectful, inclusive attitudes". (PHOTO: Submitted)
"Staff have created an environment that makes pupils feel happy, safe and welcome. Everyone associated with the school has high ambition and aspiration for all pupils.”

The report praised the school’s “caring ethos” and also its “precise, timely support” for children with special needs and/or disabilities.

It said pupils “behave well” and “hold respectful, inclusive attitudes towards difference and diversity”, understanding “the importance of equality”.

Hillocks Primary Academy in Sutton, which has shown "significant improvements" since being taken over by the Diverse Academies Trust, says Ofsted. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)
Hillocks Primary Academy in Sutton, which has shown "significant improvements" since being taken over by the Diverse Academies Trust, says Ofsted. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)
Staff also loved working at Hillocks and “appreciate the support and encouragement they receive” from leaders “who are considerate of workload”.

The Ofsted inspectors gave ‘Good’ ratings in three individual categories – behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

They also made it clear that “there is still further work to to develop the quality of teaching and learning”. And the overall rating given to Hillocks was ‘Requires Improvement’.

Steps needed to be taken, Ofsted felt, in the areas of pupils’ learning and reading, while the early-years curriculum needed to be reviewed.

However, the report delighted Hillocks’ newly-appointed principal, Claire Gledhill, who said: “I am incredibly excited for the future and what our staff and children can achieve together.

"I am confident that our improvement plans will enable us to achieve success in all areas.”

The Retford-based trust, which is responsible for 14 schools in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, was also pleased.

Its chief education officer, Cat Thornton, spoke of “a transformation” at Hillocks since the trust’s takeover, while chief executive David Cotton praised the school’s “highly motivated and dedicated team”.

He added: “We have a clear vision for all our schools – to inspire, raise aspirations and create brighter tomorrows. I look forward to seeing Hillocks go from strength to strength.”

