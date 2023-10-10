Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillocks Primary Academy felt the full force of criticism from the Ofsted watchdog when it was inspected before being taken over by the Diverse Academies Trust in December, 2020.

But now the Unwin Road school, which has 300 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, has been hailed as “a warm and friendly school, where children come first”.

After visiting Hillocks in September, Ofsted inspectors reported: “The school is well supported by the Diverse trust, which has overseen significant improvements in recent years.

"Staff have created an environment that makes pupils feel happy, safe and welcome. Everyone associated with the school has high ambition and aspiration for all pupils.”

The report praised the school’s “caring ethos” and also its “precise, timely support” for children with special needs and/or disabilities.

It said pupils “behave well” and “hold respectful, inclusive attitudes towards difference and diversity”, understanding “the importance of equality”.

Staff also loved working at Hillocks and “appreciate the support and encouragement they receive” from leaders “who are considerate of workload”.

The Ofsted inspectors gave ‘Good’ ratings in three individual categories – behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

They also made it clear that “there is still further work to to develop the quality of teaching and learning”. And the overall rating given to Hillocks was ‘Requires Improvement’.

Steps needed to be taken, Ofsted felt, in the areas of pupils’ learning and reading, while the early-years curriculum needed to be reviewed.

However, the report delighted Hillocks’ newly-appointed principal, Claire Gledhill, who said: “I am incredibly excited for the future and what our staff and children can achieve together.

"I am confident that our improvement plans will enable us to achieve success in all areas.”

The Retford-based trust, which is responsible for 14 schools in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, was also pleased.

Its chief education officer, Cat Thornton, spoke of “a transformation” at Hillocks since the trust’s takeover, while chief executive David Cotton praised the school’s “highly motivated and dedicated team”.