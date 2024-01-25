Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Springbank Academy, which has 225 pupils, aged three to 11, on its books, became part of the White Hills Park Trust in April 2021.

Now it has received rich praise from the education watchdog, whose inspectors described Springbank as “a warm, friendly place”, where “the school community is united and determined”.

In a message posted to parents on its website, the Peacock Drive school beamed: “We are thrilled to inform you that our recent Ofsted inspection was a resounding success.

Children at Springbank Academy in Eastwood just over a year ago, rehearsing a song that they produced to raise money for local mental health charities.

"Our school has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating across all areas, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students, and, of course, to the support of our wonderful parents.

"Please take time to peruse the Ofsted report and celebrate this fantastic achievement.”

Springbank is one of six Nottinghamshire academies that come under the umbrella of the trust, which is led by chief executive officer Paul Heery and chair Gareth Davies. The school’s head teacher is Adam Lumley.

The Ofsted inspectors found that “there is a strong sense of community” at Springbank, with “visits to residential homes for the elderly, and community events in school, extending the welcoming feel”.

Adam Lumley, head teacher of the successful Springbank Academy in Eastwood.

"Pupils greet visitors with a smile and hold doors open for them,” the report said. “There is a calm atmosphere around the building. Pupils behave well and enjoy attending the school. They say it is a happy place where they feel safe.”

The report highlighted Springbank’s values of self-regulation, teamwork, ambition, respect and strength as underpinning what it wants for the youngsters.

"Ambition is high for pupils to achieve and overcome any barriers they might face,” the inspectors said.

"This is also an inclusive school where pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are catered for well. They achieve well.”

Ofsted praised the school’s focus on reading and its well-structured curriculum. Teachers had “strong subject knowledge”, and support for pupils’ wellbeing was “highly effective”.

Pupils enjoyed the wide range of school clubs on offer, while early-years children became “curious and industrious learners”.