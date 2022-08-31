Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Gilbertson, from FHP Property Consultants, said: “With the benefit of a fabulous location, big yard, securely fenced and gated site and near instant access to the motorway, this building should be well received.

“These features are augmented by seven dock level loading doors plus level access loading too and a clear span warehouse, all very unusual in a building of this size which shows its excellent specification.

The warehouse is in a prime location backing onto the A38 at junction 28 of the M1

“A new lease is available and this will be a welcome visitor to a market which still lacks stock in nearly all size ranges.

“At just over 33,000ft², there are very few similar options around, so hopefully this will help a local company to take on additional space and expand and grow.”