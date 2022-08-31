Warehouse in prime location near the M1 and A38 now available
A warehouse in a prime location near junction 28 of the M1 and the A38 is now available.
Tim Gilbertson, from FHP Property Consultants, said: “With the benefit of a fabulous location, big yard, securely fenced and gated site and near instant access to the motorway, this building should be well received.
“These features are augmented by seven dock level loading doors plus level access loading too and a clear span warehouse, all very unusual in a building of this size which shows its excellent specification.
“A new lease is available and this will be a welcome visitor to a market which still lacks stock in nearly all size ranges.
“At just over 33,000ft², there are very few similar options around, so hopefully this will help a local company to take on additional space and expand and grow.”
For further information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Tim Gilbertson on 07887 787 893 or email [email protected]