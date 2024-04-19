Wanted man back in custody after being detained in Mansfield following police appeal
A wanted man has been detained after a police appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19-year-old was wanted for recall to prison in connection with previous burglary offences.
A public appeal was circulated earlier in the month for information about his whereabouts.
He was detained in Mansfield on Wednesday, April 17, and has now been returned to custody.
Sergeant Rebecca Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were concerned this man posed a potential risk to the public so I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing him safely into custody.”