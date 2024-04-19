Wanted man back in custody after being detained in Mansfield following police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old was wanted for recall to prison in connection with previous burglary offences.

A public appeal was circulated earlier in the month for information about his whereabouts.

A wanted man has been detained after a police appeal

He was detained in Mansfield on Wednesday, April 17, and has now been returned to custody.