Walking footballers hit the back of the net with cash for Annesley charity
Walking footballers have again being showing off their fundraising skills for charity.
The group has raised more than £230 for Leon’s Legacy, which was started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary School, aged just 52.
His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so that they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.
The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.
The latest donation has come from Hucknall Walking Football FC
Pete Stevenson, from the club, said: “Since 2019, Leon’s legacy has purchased 55 defibrillators for schools and assisted 17 community groups with having their on defibrillators.
“Holly, who works as a cardiac nurse, has also provided free CPR/defibrillator training to more 900 people.
“The charity aims to put a defibrillator in all schools and also mount these defibrillators outside the schools in 24/7 accessible cabinets.
“This would mean the community would also have access to this life-saving equipment.”
Hucknall Walking Football FC has a charity tin at its weekly sessions which is filled up over time and the money then presented to a local good cause, with the latest beneficiary being Leon’s Legacy.