Stolen electric motorbike recovered in Kirkby and 14-year-old rider arrested

Police arrested a teenager after a stolen electric motorbike was recovered following a collision in front of officers.

By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 8:24am

Members of the Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Reacher team said they “couldn’t believe their eyes” by what unfolded while patrolling on Hartley Road, Kirkby.

A team spokesman said: “Two motorcycles that were travelling together collided upon sighting our officers, where both riders were thrown from their bikes.

“In a panic, both riders got up and tried to ride away as officers gave chase on foot.

Police officers recovered a stolen motorbike.
“With the assistance of a quick-witted member of the public one of the riders was detained.

“Astonishingly, the rider was a 14 year old boy.”

Police said the teenager was arrested at scene after officers discovered the bike was stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing following the incident on New Year’s Day.

The spokesman said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team by calling 101.