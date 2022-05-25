The Beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The Beacon will be lit at Walesby Forest Activity Centre and will be one of more than 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups across the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on the evening of Thursday, June 2nd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beacon will be lit at Walesby Forest Activity Centre

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

Guy Laurie, CEO at Walesby Forest is delighted that Walesby Forest will be a part of this important moment in history.

He said: “We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, they will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”