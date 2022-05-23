Here's when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on the Spring Bank Holiday on Thursday, June 2, and on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.
Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.
1. Superdrug
Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Thursday, June 2, and closed on Friday, June 3.
Photo: Google
2. Peak Pharmacy
Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.
Photo: Google
3. Boots
Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 8am to 11.59pm on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be closed on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.
Photo: Google
4. Peak Pharmacy
Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.
Photo: Google