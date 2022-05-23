Make sure you have ordered and collected your prescriptions before the Bank Holiday weekend

Here's when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday

Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of the bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:35 am

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on the Spring Bank Holiday on Thursday, June 2, and on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.

Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

1. Superdrug

Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Thursday, June 2, and closed on Friday, June 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Peak Pharmacy

Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Boots

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 8am to 11.59pm on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be closed on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Peak Pharmacy

Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on both Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
MansfieldQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 8