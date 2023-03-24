News you can trust since 1952
Vox pop: Are you getting value for money from your council tax?

Next month sees the start of a new financial year and with it a rise in our council tax payments.

By John Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Nottinghamshire Council’s council charge will be going up 4.8 per cent and Ashfield and Broxtowe Councils will also be putting their rates up.

Additionally, the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service are also raising their precepts.

Mansfield Council bucked the trend, however, by agreeing to freeze its council tax for the year.

Council tax is rising - but is it value for money?
At a time when the cost of living is higher than ever, increasing council tax is a tough one for many to take, although councils up and down the land say the rises are essential for them to keep providing vital services to their communities.

Your Chad reporter John Smith headed out on to the streets of Mansfield to ask people if they felt they were getting value for money from their council tax.

