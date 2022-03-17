Voting now open for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust governors

The elections will determine who will represent your views with the Trust, and will elect four public governors for Mansfield, and two for Ashfield.

Paul Robinson, chief executive says he is looking forward to welcoming our new Trust Governors.

He said: “Sherwood is a great place to both work and receive care and I’m keen to meet with our elected Governors to look at ways in which we can develop relationships with our community further whilst continuing to provide a positive experience for patients, visitors and staff.

King’s Mill in Mansfield is one of the Trust's three hospital sites

“By voting in these elections, you are responsible for electing the representatives who you think are most suitable to help your voice be heard across the Trust, so it’s essential that you use your vote. At some point in your life you, or someone close to you, will need to use the services of your local hospital and it’s up to you to ensure the right people are elected to have a say in how it is run.”

Voting closes on April 11, at 5pm and results will be announced on Tuesday, April 12.