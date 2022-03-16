Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ climate team celebrates two years of taking 'climate action'

More than 20 colleagues contribute to Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Climate Action Team, which was established in March 2020, and collectively, in the last two years, they have successfully put climate action ‘on the map’ for the Trust by launching the Trust’s commitment to become more sustainable, including reducing the impact of climate change on its local community.

Paul Robinson, chief executive, said: “We have taken a positive stance towards climate action in the last two years; however, we have much more to do.

"Our Green Plan outlines our ambitions and sustainable targets for the near future so we can support a healthier community, whilst continuing to deliver outstanding care to our patients.

Members of the Climate Action Team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

“With the support and commitment from colleagues, patients, visitors, local partners and our community we’ve really put climate action on the map in the last two years.

"Going forward, our Climate Action Team will be integral to the initiatives that assure we’ll be able to achieve our future targets as a Trust and wider NHS.”

Since the Climate Action Team’s launch, the group has focused their efforts on a range of initiatives and goals, including prioritising and gaining commitment for their Green Plan; launching sustainable waste solutions; installing more electric vehicle chargers; educating the local community, trainee GPs and students on climate action; and launching two phases of Hope Orchard in the Trust and community.

Guardian Team Leaders at Samworth Church Academy with their Hope Orchard

Demonstrating the community aspect of the Trust’s climate plan, schools across Nottinghamshire supported Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Hope Orchard initiative while students were experiencing a difficult time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students at Samworth Church Academy in Mansfield planted a poignant collection of trees on their premises, promoting a positive outlook on health, the environment and growth to other students in the school.

And when asked what the Hope Orchard meant to them as a school and as pupils, Guardian Team Leaders at the Academy, said: “In the wake of a time of separation, these trees are a reminder that there is hope. The seasons change, but hope is always reborn.”

Dr Helena Clements, consultant paediatrician and Climate Action clinical lead, said: “Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing our society today. There are implications for physical and mental health, both directly and indirectly, across the population.

“By using our place in the community, we can engage with everyone who uses our services, and work with partner organisations to ensure our Trust can continue to provide outstanding care and remain a great place to work while using our planet’s resources responsibly.

“Since forming the group in March 2020, we’ve had enormous backing and support from our senior leaders and Trust Board, the largest being the creation and commitment to our Green Plan, which recognises the link between climate and health and outlines some substantial targets that will support the NHS’s net-zero commitment."