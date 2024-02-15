Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The food banks at Eastwood Volunteer Bureau and Brinsley Food Bank are among 11 in the borough that will share the funding pot.

Brinsley Food Bank said: “We are so grateful for this grant from the UKSPF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will enable us to stock our shelved in preparation for the coming months.

Volunteers at Brinsley food bank are delighted to get a slice of UKSPF funding. Photo: Submitted

The food bank is an important facility for people who are finding things tough, knowing they can come and get the support they need, is a big help.”

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader, said: “Food banks are a lifeline for those who need to use them.

"Local people are very generous in their support and donations to our food banks but we know from speaking to the wonderful staff and volunteers at the banks that later in the winter and the spring are times when this can be more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This donation will help support the invaluable work that food banks across the borough do.

“The support for food banks is part of a range of ways the council is using its UKSPF to help people with the cost of living.”

The Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) is part of the Government’s levelling up agenda, providing £2.6bn of new funding for local investment by March 2025.

Broxtowe was allocated £2.58m from the Government's UKSPF.

It is one of a number of ways the council is working to help local people and businesses with funding for key services such as food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Radulovic continued: "We are working with Groundwork Five Counties to offer their ‘Green Doctor’ service this winter, helping residents reduce their energy bills; with Citizen’s Advice Broxtowe to offer individual support with reducing costs and maximizing income, as well as running monthly pop-up stalls at local events.

"The council is also producing a cost-of-living support leaflet to help reach those residents who might not so easily find help in person or online.”