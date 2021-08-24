The Millennium Green, which is maintained by trustees and volunteers, is open to the public and covers around 3.5 acres in a conservation area close to the centre of Mansfield Woodhouse.

It comprises a mix of grassland, scrub and hedgerows which are vital for wildlife, as well as providing a panoramic view of the town and a peaceful place to watch nature and the world go by.

Before the tool store and volunteer base was built, the Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust had to store its tools and equipment at premises elsewhere in Mansfield Woodhouse and at volunteers’ homes.

Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust volunteers and trustees with Nottinghamshire County Council Vice-Chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, fourth right, and Coun Anne Callaghan, Mansfield North ward member, third right, at the official launch event

In 2018, the trustees, with the help of a local builder, set about designing and costing a secure tool store and volunteer base on the Green and eventually were successful in securing funding to push ahead with the project.

Nottinghamshire County Council has contributed funds from its Local Improvement Scheme towards the project, with Mansfield Building Society, the National Lottery and individual donations covering the remainder of the total costs of around £12,975.

The scheme was finally finished in October 2020 but the trust was frustrated in its bid to host a special event to mark the facility’s opening due to the pandemic.

Andrew Riby, secretary of the Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust, said he was delighted with the new facilities which have already had a positive impact on the work he and his colleagues carry out.

He said: “The effect of the new tools store and volunteer base has been transformational to work on the Green.

“We now know where all the tools are and everything readily to hand when required.

“Briefing and training volunteers can now take place inside, away from the elements, and reference material is now stored on site. Much more time is now spent maintaining the Green and undertaking conservation work.”

