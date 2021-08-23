Samuel Long and Levi Lillyman with the group's designs

Four Level 3 Creative Media and Games students Alice Wright, Samuel Long, Levi Lillyman and Sophie Williams were set the challenge to design new product labels for Cypriot brewery, Aphrodite’s Rock.

General manager Kevin Paxton, was put in touch with the college through a Cyprus-based friend, who once worked in the college’s creative arts team.

Kevin said: “I’d been told about the great design skills of the students at West Notts College so I set them the project of bringing our old and drab artwork up-to-date. I knew that I wanted to see our products’ label designs jump off the shelves for customers and thought that a craft brewery really needed that young and vibrant look.

“I pretty much gave the students free reign with their designs and we bounced the ideas around over our Teams calls. I was very impressed with their inspiring ideas.”

Samuel Long, 18, said: “My design featured a powerful bear-type creature. I sketched my ideas and passed them to Kevin and we worked together and adapted some elements. The creature then became a kind of devil man. I feel proud that my idea is likely to be going into production on the beer bottles.”

And Levi Lillyman’s, 18, designs featured a female character.

She said: “My idea changed from an original Greek goddess, luring someone into the water. She becme a dark fairytale creature but the mysterious element of my design remained.”

Kevin is so impressed with the students’ work that he’s asked them to design the company’s entire stock.

He said: “I would really like them to produce a whole range of designs that we can completely relaunch. I am so happy with the first four designs they’ve produced.

“We will be ready to produce the labels once the students have completed the whole range and our new logo is complete. Then we’re hoping to launch another brewery in another location and expand the brand even further.”

