et Blood Bank, a UK charity that launched in 2007, will visit Mansfield for a pop-up event.

The charity will bring its mobile donation unit and team to Carrick Vet Group, Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, on Thursday, August 10, from 10am-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team aims to “raise awareness” about the importance of dog blood donations and transfusions.

The Pet Blood Bank team in the donation room. Photo: Pet Blood Bank UK

A charity spokesman said: “The process is similar to human blood banks.

“As the Pet Blood Bank collects blood donations from dogs across the country.

“With the blood then processed and stored, ready to be sent out to vets when they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a vital service for dogs, their owners and vets, as blood can be the difference between life and death for seriously unwell pets.”

Here is donor dog Alfie. Photo: Pet Blood Bank

Following the success of their first pop-up event in Market Bosworth in June, the team are hitting the road again and visiting Mansfield.Donor dog criteria

To become a lifesaving blood donor, dogs must be between the ages of one and eight, weigh more than 25 kilograms and be fit and healthy.

Dog donors must also be confident and enjoy meeting new people.

Here is Charlie and Dexter after donating. Photo: Pet Blood Bank