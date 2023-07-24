Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were called to reports of an individual waving a sword in Whaley Thorns yesterday, July 23.

A team spokesman said: “When the offender ran from the address, officers were quick to respond with a foot chase followed by an area search. Unfortunately for them, their bright red jumper helped locate them a short distance from the address.

Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.

“They were conveyed to custody while other officers from the team searched their home address for the weapon that the suspect was seen to be waving around on the streets.