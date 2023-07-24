News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police make arrest after being deployed to reports of sword-wielding individual in village near Mansfield

Officers arrested an individual after being called to reports of a sword being waved around in a village near Mansfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were called to reports of an individual waving a sword in Whaley Thorns yesterday, July 23.

A team spokesman said: “When the offender ran from the address, officers were quick to respond with a foot chase followed by an area search. Unfortunately for them, their bright red jumper helped locate them a short distance from the address.

Read More
College plans to offer adult education classes in Mansfield shopping centre
Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.
Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They were conveyed to custody while other officers from the team searched their home address for the weapon that the suspect was seen to be waving around on the streets.

“Further enquiries were completed by all officers with CCTV and statements being obtained.”