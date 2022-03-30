Visit to Mansfield school by Olympic superstar Rebecca Adlington goes swimmingly

Rebecca Adlington shows off her Olympic medals to children during a visit to Crescent Primary School in Mansfield.

Children, aged seven to 11, at Crescent Primary School were said to be excited and inspired by Adlington, who won two gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

She led an assembly, informed pupils about the importance of water safety and spoke about her successful career as an international swimmer.

Rachel Spray, head teacher at the Booth Crescent school, said: “The children were invited to ask questions, which they were extremely excited to do.

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington answers questions from children during her visit to Crescent Primary School in Mansfield.

"It was fascinating to find out all about Becky and, in particular, her journey as a double Olympic gold medallist.

"Some lucky children were chosen by Becky to show her medals to everyone. What an honour for them!

"The children were so inspired by the visit that I’m sure we had some future Olympians amongst them.”

Mansfield-born Adlington OBE, now 33, won 17 top-flight medals during her swimming career, including at world and European championships and two bronzes at the 2012 Olympics in London.

When she landed her double in Beijing, she became Britain’s first Olympic swimming champion for 20 years and the first British swimmer to scoop two golds at a Games since 1908.

As a youngster, Adlington went to The Brunts School (now Academy) in Mansfield and started swimming with the Sherwood Colliery club.

She retired from international competition in 2013 and has since worked in the media, including as an expert swimming analyst on BBC TV.

She has also appeared on many celebrity TV shows and, last September, she announced her marriage to boyfriend Andy Parsons.