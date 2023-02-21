Visit Nottinghamshire to showcase what county has to offer at trade show

The virtual exhibition, which takes place from February 28, to March 4, provides an opportunity for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to attract more visitors and promote itself as a top destination for travel providers to sell to their clients.

The event will give Visit Nottinghamshire the chance to showcase the region's variety of attractions, activities, accommodation options and hospitality venues.

It also provides an opportunity to connect with new travel companies and create new partnerships that will benefit Nottinghamshire's tourism industry in the long term.

Team Visit Nottinghamshire will be attending this year’s Explore GB Virtual trade show

With its rich heritage and culture, breath-taking landscapes and green countryside including legendary Sherwood Forest, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire is a standout travel destination for families, couples, solo travellers and groups.

By attending this international trade show, Visit Nottinghamshire aims to create greater awareness of the region's appeal and attract more visitors over the coming years.

Kinga Kapias, marketing and communications manager for Visit Nottinghamshire, said: "We're excited to be back at VisitBritain’s Explore GB again this year to showcase Nottingham and Nottinghamshire's unique and diverse travel offer.

"Our attendance provides an excellent opportunity to connect with a wider audience and to promote our region's rich culture, history and natural beauty.