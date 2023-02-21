Pupils have artwork turned into mosaics and displayed at Pinxton Village Hall

The winning artworks were submitted by children from Pinxton Village Academies, comprised John King Infant Academy, Longwood Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy.

The winning entries were by Hunter Neal, aged five, a former pupil at John King Infant Academy, and nine-year-old Ruby Allard and Freddie Walkington, eight, who both attend Kirkstead Junior Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drawings reflected the children’s love of Pinxton and to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

Jane Wells of Junction Arts, Anthony and Victoria Walkington with son Freddie, Anne Ingle, headteacher of Pinxton Village Academies, holding Hunter Neal’s work, Ruby Allard and mum Michelle Stain, Coun Mary Dooley and Coun Julian Siddle

Freddie said: “It came as a surprise because I don’t usually win things like this. I like to draw, and I have done sticker mosaics before too. The design does look like mine, except I think the Queens face is a bit better on the mosaic than the one I did on my drawing.”

Ruby said: “I am really proud of it. I did a crown with the number 70 to represent the number of years the Queen was on the throne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did the love hearts because of the love and respect people had for the Queen. I think the mosaic is really good, it looks exactly like my design.

“I hope our mosaics will last as long as the others.”

Freddie Walkington, eight, Ruby Allard, nine, with Coun Julian Siddle, who is holding Hunter Neal’s work who was unable to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Wells, of Junction Arts, a charity delivering community art projects across Bolsover district and North-East Derbyshire, helped Pinxton Parish Council find an artist to create the permanent works.

She said: “I thought the children’s artwork was amazing and Coralie has been able to create mosaics which are so true to the children’s drawings.”

Anne Ingle, Pinxton Village Academies headteacher, said: “This is a wonderful display of our children’s flair for art and we are delighted to see how beautiful the finished works are.

“Coralie has done a magnificent job of interpreting the children’s work and we are so grateful to the parish council for giving our children this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the chosen works show a real love for Pinxton, the pride they feel for this wonderful community and its heritage.