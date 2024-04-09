Violent offender who stabbed man in the leg in Mansfield flat has been jailed

A violent offender who stabbed a man after storming into his flat has been jailed.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST
Scott Tilley pushed the victim onto his bed before stabbing him in the leg with a steak knife during the attack on August 5, 2023.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a wound to his thigh following the incident in Gladstone Street, Mansfield.

Tilley, 33, was quickly identified as a suspect by officers and confirmed as the attacker after analysis of CCTV coverage by detectives.

Scott Tilley has been jailed for 21 monthsScott Tilley has been jailed for 21 months
Tilley, of Gladstone Street, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was jailed for 21 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 5.

Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Whenever anyone produces a knife during an altercation there is potential for that incident to escalate and for someone to end up in hospital or worse.

"Knife crime like this will always be investigated thoroughly and every effort will be made to bring offenders to justice.”