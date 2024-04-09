Violent offender who stabbed man in the leg in Mansfield flat has been jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Tilley pushed the victim onto his bed before stabbing him in the leg with a steak knife during the attack on August 5, 2023.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a wound to his thigh following the incident in Gladstone Street, Mansfield.

Tilley, 33, was quickly identified as a suspect by officers and confirmed as the attacker after analysis of CCTV coverage by detectives.

Scott Tilley has been jailed for 21 months

Tilley, of Gladstone Street, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was jailed for 21 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 5.

