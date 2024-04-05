Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to an address in Rock Hill, Mansfield, at around 10.15am on Tuesday, April 2, after the blaze broke out.

Further investigation by firefighters revealed the remains of a cannabis grow in the loft space containing numerous baby plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plants have now been removed and any surviving growing and electrical equipment put beyond use.

Emergency services were called to an address on Rock Hill, Mansfield, after a fire broke out

Remedial work was also required to fix potentially dangerous alterations to the electrical system.

PC Peter Gardiner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis cultivation is not only illegal; it also poses a considerable fire risk to any property.

“The lamps used to help grow these plants generate a huge amount of heat and are very often wired to electrical systems that have been illegally and dangerously bypassed from meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The various chemicals and fertilisers used can also further exacerbate any resulting fire.

“In cases where properties are directly attached to others, these risks are effectively shared with neighbours who likely have no idea about what is going on next door.

“That is why it is so important to look for the classic warning signs – of unusual movements of people to and from a property, and strong smells coming from within.

“If people have suspicions then I urge them to tell us about them at their earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will investigate and will take enforcement action if we are able to do so.”