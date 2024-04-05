Warning of cannabis dangers after house fire in Mansfield
Emergency services were called to an address in Rock Hill, Mansfield, at around 10.15am on Tuesday, April 2, after the blaze broke out.
Further investigation by firefighters revealed the remains of a cannabis grow in the loft space containing numerous baby plants.
The plants have now been removed and any surviving growing and electrical equipment put beyond use.
Remedial work was also required to fix potentially dangerous alterations to the electrical system.
PC Peter Gardiner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis cultivation is not only illegal; it also poses a considerable fire risk to any property.
“The lamps used to help grow these plants generate a huge amount of heat and are very often wired to electrical systems that have been illegally and dangerously bypassed from meters.
“The various chemicals and fertilisers used can also further exacerbate any resulting fire.
“In cases where properties are directly attached to others, these risks are effectively shared with neighbours who likely have no idea about what is going on next door.
“That is why it is so important to look for the classic warning signs – of unusual movements of people to and from a property, and strong smells coming from within.
“If people have suspicions then I urge them to tell us about them at their earliest opportunity.
“We will investigate and will take enforcement action if we are able to do so.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 167 of April 2, or give information via Crimestoppers.