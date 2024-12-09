Village vlogger on quest to visit every parish in England lands in Warsop for final Notts stop

A YouTube vlogger on a mission to visit every parish in England has completed his Nottinghamshire phase with a warm welcome in Warsop.

Andy Smith, who is originally from Saxilby, Lincolnshire, and now lives in Rotherham, has embarked on a mission to visit every civil parish in England.

His unusual interest in this journey began during the coronavirus lockdown, as a way to become more active and reconnect with village life after moving to a town.

Andy runs a YouTube channel called ‘The Village Idiot’, where he shares his ambitious goals and showcases footage from his travels.

Andy met with local vlog followers and Warsop residents at The Carrs. The group is pictured in front of St. Peter & St. Paul Church.

Equipped with a car and a GoPro – a Christmas gift from his wife – Andy is determined to post a video each day, featuring a visit to one of the country’s 11,000 parishes.

Today (Monday, December 9), Andy completed his exploration of Nottinghamshire with a visit to Warsop in the Mansfield district.

He said: “The visit to Warsop marks a special one, as I have now visited every parish in Nottinghamshire.

“It is great to meet such lovely people along the way, learn more about these villages and share these findings with followers.”

Here is Andy concluding his vlog about his visit to Warsop, as seen on The Carrs with local residents.

The first parish Andy visited in Nottinghamshire was Shireoaks, located between Worksop and Thorpe Salvin, which he visited four years ago.

For Andy, filming usually occurs every other Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Occasionally, he said there may be a need for a weekday shoot to ensure that his YouTube account has daily videos.

During his final visit to Nottinghamshire, Andy walked the boundary route in Warsop while recording footage along the way.

He also met with local residents, many of whom expressed that they had been following his vlog for some time and were excited to welcome him.

Since starting the vlog, Andy mentioned that the overall reception had been mixed, with some viewers loving the content and others not quite ‘getting it’.

A video of his final Nottinghamshire visit is available to watch at www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_9XxDJ98NA.

Here is a 2024 channel trailer, summing up the year: www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_G0XMr0LLA

Andy has also created a Facebook group for villagers to join at www.facebook.com/groups/1037756120085304.

The vlogger established the group to connect with residents from each parish and to keep followers informed about his progress.

Andy will be hitting parishes across Leicestershire in 2025.