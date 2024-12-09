Generous Rainworth author donates book proceeds to charitable groups

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:11 BST
A Rainworth author with learning difficulties, who hopes to challenge the stigma associated with disabilities through his 'dark and dangerous' story, has pledged to donate the proceeds from his book to charitable groups.

Aron McPhail, an autistic man from Rainworth, shared his hopes to challenge the stigma surrounding individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities by demonstrating that they can achieve anything, including writing a book.

The 35-year-old officially launched his first book, ‘Dark and Dangerous,’ at Ollerton's Lifespring Church and Centre on Friday, December 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When your Chad first spoke with Aron last month, he said he had been working on this story for just over four years and the main reason he wanted to write this book was due to his love for stories.

Aron McPhail with his book at the launch.placeholder image
Aron McPhail with his book at the launch.

Peter, Aron's father, described the book launch as a “success”.

placeholder image
Read More
Rainworth man with learning difficulties hopes to break stigma with first book

The event included a question-and-answer session accompanied by coffee and tea at Lifespring Church and Centre, where visitors enjoyed mince pies.

All the funds raised during the launch were donated to the church’s food bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Book launch at Lifespring. Pictured: Aron James McPhail with Charlie Galloway, Kirsty Chick, Peter McPhail, Raymond Marshall and Lisa Cecil-Germany.placeholder image
Book launch at Lifespring. Pictured: Aron James McPhail with Charlie Galloway, Kirsty Chick, Peter McPhail, Raymond Marshall and Lisa Cecil-Germany.

Aron’s ‘Dark and Dangerous’ book will be released worldwide in January 2025, and Aron said he will donate all proceeds to the Dogs Trust.

His next book in production, titled ‘Love Child’, will have its proceeds donated to Women's Aid.

Aron said: “I am delighted that the feedback has been positive, and I look forward to the next chapter in my life.

“Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean they lack talent.”

Peter added: “As Aron’s parents, we wish him every success. We are extremely proud of him.”

Related topics:ChadWomen's Aid
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice