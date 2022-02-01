Mansfield District Council’s Planning Policy team is in the process of producing a Planning Obligations Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This, along with other planning SPDs and the Local Plan, will provide developers with guidance over what kinds of planning obligations may be sought by the council or by other agencies such as the county council or local Clinical Commissioning Group.

This includes obligations on matters such as the provision of open space, sports pitches and allotments and extra GP surgeries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have your say on the planning process for developments in Mansfield

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "The council is committed to delivering sustainable communities that are safe, healthy and inclusive.

"To help achieve this, we expect new developments to provide or contribute directly towards the provision of necessary infrastructure and affordable housing to mitigate the impact of such developments.

"We want to be fair to everyone and by promoting a consistent and transparent approach to likely obligations, developers and landowners will be able to assess the potential costs and viability of a proposed development at the earliest stage. This should help make the planning process quicker and more efficient.

"Meanwhile local residents can understand how a proposed development will be accommodated with minimal environmental, social and infrastructure impact.

"Planning rules nationally are often adapted so this guidance will be subject to constant review to ensure it remains relevant and fit for purpose."

The council is running a six-week public consultation until March 14.

The draft document can be viewed and downloaded online at www.mansfield-consult.objective.co.uk/portal/spd/planningobligations and people can take part in the consultation by completing either the online or paper questionnaires.

Paper copies of the SPD can also be viewed at the Civic Centre or at libraries within the district.

Developers, architects and anyone who submits planning applications are also invited to give their views on the council’s new Local Validation List for planning applications.

Find out how to have your say at www.mansfield.gov.uk/planning/local-validation-list-consultation.