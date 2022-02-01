Sian Booth and Siobhan Rhodes

Sian Booth and Siobhan Rhodes, 33, who were adopted as babies, set up their own charity Create You Arts in February 2020 and at the start of the pandemic the pair published Collecting the Diamonds, a children’s story book about therapeutic parenting for trauma experienced children and adoptive families.

The book was funded by The Mighty Creatives and has reached more than 500 people so far.

Their latest project will see the creation of bespoke children’s books with families who came together through adoption.

These books will have original illustrations and will tell their unique story of how they came to be a forever family.

Siobhan said: “When we adopted my child, I asked an artist friend to help us create a unique story book for them so we could share our special story together. Sian and I felt that every adoptive family should have one of these books on the shelf to help build attachment and a sense of identity.”

Each book will be created using a therapeutic draw and talk session with the family. The parents and children will draw how they see themselves, they may also share photos of places they visited together or special objects important to their story like teddy bears or toys.

Sian said: “We want to capture those special moments that are hard to understand and share with a child. So to have a picture book that really captures how you felt when you read the profile, where you were when you made the decision to adopt your children, that’s a really beautiful thing to share cuddled up with a book together.”

Families will be approached through partner adoption agencies or families can refer themselves and Sian and Siobhan are also seeking adopters who have had their children placed since or around the start of the pandemic.

For more information email [email protected] or visit createyouarts.com.