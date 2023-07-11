After reaching out to supporters for name suggestions, the team at White Post Farm, Farnsfield, has revealed its choice for the little creature.

In a Facebook video, the team shared a short clip of Delilah enjoying affectionate ‘boops’ on her nose from farmer Katie Curtis-Hays, after receiving her name.

White Post Farm shared this adorable photo of baby Delilah.

A spokesman for White Post Farm said: “After thousands of name suggestions our exotics team decided on a name for our lovely little girl.

“So hey there Delilah. Welcome to the farm family. We love you very much.”

Staff thanked supporters for their name suggestions and well wishes for the baby armadillo.

Delilah is said to be doing well, and starting to eat a good range of vegetables as well as her favourite ‘armadillo porridge’.

