Thousands make Pleasley pit gala day a huge success after thunderstorm scare

The storm struck the night before Sunday’s event, flattening and ruining three large 20-foot marquees that had been erected on the site.

But fortunately, the weather improved for the day itself, and an estimated crowd of 2,000 enjoyed a feast of entertainment to mark the anniversary of the opening of the colliery in 1873.

Although the pit closed 40 years ago, the site has continued to flourish, thanks to an army of volunteers determined to protect and preserve Pleasley’s mining heritage. A nature reserve, country park, museum, visitor centre, cafe and cycling and walking trails, alongside other attractions and initiatives, are keeping the place alive.

One of the highlights of the gala day as an RAF Lancaster bomber flies over the iconic and historic buildings at the Pleasley pit site

"The sun shone, and it was a magical day,” beamed Deborah Bramwell, who manages the visitor centre.

"Dozens of families were there for an event that had a real nostalgic feel to it. It was so good to see many old friends and former miners meet up. There were lots of hugs and handshakes.

"The star of the show was an RAF Lancaster bomber, which did a three-times fly-by and is always a crowd-pleaser. But everything went brilliantly.

"The messages of appreciation the volunteers received afterwards on Facebook were worth their weight in gold.”

Youngsters enjoyed giant bubbles as part of a circus workshop by the Guiding Sparks Circus.

Those messages included one from Wendy Sunney, who said: “A wonderful day. It was very well-organised.”

While Di Pitt hailed “a fantastic day”, with “so much hard work put in by everyone”.

The entertainment included a superb circus workshop, with giant bubbles, by the Lincoln-based Guiding Sparks Circus, and music from the Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band, folk singers and steel band, Steel Harmonics.

Birds of prey were a major attraction at the Pleasley pit gala day.

Children revelled in Punch and Judy shows and also the chance to get close and personal with wildlife, such as stunning moths, a bank vole and a common shrew that had been ‘caught’ nearby that same weekend and then released again after the event.

Birds of prey, a model railway exhibition, crafts, face-painting, stalls, food and drink all added to the family fun.

Visitors also got the chance to look round the museum, walk through the country park and have a cuppa and a chat in the cafe, while local Scouts and Sea Scouts acted as volunteer marshals in the car park.

Four of the volunteers whose sterling work at the Pleasley site was appreciated by visitors to the gala day.

This girl got her face painted at the event to celebrate her fourth birthday.