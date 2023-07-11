News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Thousands make Pleasley pit gala day a huge success after thunderstorm scare

A thunderstorm scare failed to prevent a gala day to celebrate 150 years of Pleasley pit being a huge success.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

The storm struck the night before Sunday’s event, flattening and ruining three large 20-foot marquees that had been erected on the site.

But fortunately, the weather improved for the day itself, and an estimated crowd of 2,000 enjoyed a feast of entertainment to mark the anniversary of the opening of the colliery in 1873.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the pit closed 40 years ago, the site has continued to flourish, thanks to an army of volunteers determined to protect and preserve Pleasley’s mining heritage. A nature reserve, country park, museum, visitor centre, cafe and cycling and walking trails, alongside other attractions and initiatives, are keeping the place alive.

One of the highlights of the gala day as an RAF Lancaster bomber flies over the iconic and historic buildings at the Pleasley pit siteOne of the highlights of the gala day as an RAF Lancaster bomber flies over the iconic and historic buildings at the Pleasley pit site
One of the highlights of the gala day as an RAF Lancaster bomber flies over the iconic and historic buildings at the Pleasley pit site
Most Popular

"The sun shone, and it was a magical day,” beamed Deborah Bramwell, who manages the visitor centre.

"Dozens of families were there for an event that had a real nostalgic feel to it. It was so good to see many old friends and former miners meet up. There were lots of hugs and handshakes.

"The star of the show was an RAF Lancaster bomber, which did a three-times fly-by and is always a crowd-pleaser. But everything went brilliantly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The messages of appreciation the volunteers received afterwards on Facebook were worth their weight in gold.”

Youngsters enjoyed giant bubbles as part of a circus workshop by the Guiding Sparks Circus.Youngsters enjoyed giant bubbles as part of a circus workshop by the Guiding Sparks Circus.
Youngsters enjoyed giant bubbles as part of a circus workshop by the Guiding Sparks Circus.

Those messages included one from Wendy Sunney, who said: “A wonderful day. It was very well-organised.”

While Di Pitt hailed “a fantastic day”, with “so much hard work put in by everyone”.

Read More
Proud Pleasley marks 150 years of pit life -- before and since colliery closure

The entertainment included a superb circus workshop, with giant bubbles, by the Lincoln-based Guiding Sparks Circus, and music from the Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band, folk singers and steel band, Steel Harmonics.

Birds of prey were a major attraction at the Pleasley pit gala day.Birds of prey were a major attraction at the Pleasley pit gala day.
Birds of prey were a major attraction at the Pleasley pit gala day.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children revelled in Punch and Judy shows and also the chance to get close and personal with wildlife, such as stunning moths, a bank vole and a common shrew that had been ‘caught’ nearby that same weekend and then released again after the event.

Birds of prey, a model railway exhibition, crafts, face-painting, stalls, food and drink all added to the family fun.

Visitors also got the chance to look round the museum, walk through the country park and have a cuppa and a chat in the cafe, while local Scouts and Sea Scouts acted as volunteer marshals in the car park.

Four of the volunteers whose sterling work at the Pleasley site was appreciated by visitors to the gala day.Four of the volunteers whose sterling work at the Pleasley site was appreciated by visitors to the gala day.
Four of the volunteers whose sterling work at the Pleasley site was appreciated by visitors to the gala day.
This girl got her face painted at the event to celebrate her fourth birthday.This girl got her face painted at the event to celebrate her fourth birthday.
This girl got her face painted at the event to celebrate her fourth birthday.
Gone but far from forgotten -- Pleasley Colliery.Gone but far from forgotten -- Pleasley Colliery.
Gone but far from forgotten -- Pleasley Colliery.
Related topics:ScoutsFacebookRAFLancaster