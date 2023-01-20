David Elms has been appointed to the role of rural crime prevention officer and will soon be assessing the needs of rural crime victims and implementing a range of “target hardening” measures to make it more difficult for criminals to reoffend.

The measures, which could include installing CCTV and motion sensor lighting to prevent break-ins, and gating to prevent vehicle theft, form part of a new £200,000 project to help secure rural homes across Newark & Sherwood and Bassetlaw districts, such as Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Clipstone and Blidworth.

The scheme will be funded by Nottinghamshire’s police and crime commissioner’s Safer4All fund, and will be delivered by Nottinghamshire Police, with support from Newark & Sherwood and Bassetlaw councils.

Other projects that will be delivered as part of the scheme include new mobile automatic number plate recognition cameras being installed to two 4x4 vehicles, which alert police to sightings of vehicles linked to criminal activity.

And multi-agency days of action on rural crime issues such as fuel theft and plant machinery theft will be carried out.

The rural crime prevention officer will also carry out crime prevention and engagement visits to working farms in the area as part of the scheme, with the funding running until September 2024.

Caroline Henry, police and crime commissioner, said: “While volumes of rural crime may be lower than other crime types, it has a disproportionate impact on its victims.

“For example, a single vehicle theft in a rural area could mean the loss of a £120,000 tractor that is not only incredibly costly and difficult to replace but can have a huge knock-on impact to the running of a farm as a business.

“That’s why, after we consulted the public on the Make Notts Safe Plan, we included a special focus on rural crime which is now being implemented.