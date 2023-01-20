Two arrested after attempt to steal £750 worth of toiletries from Ollerton supermarket

Eagle-eyed staff in Asda, on Forest Road, New Ollerton, spotted two men filling their jackets from the toiletries aisle on January 17.

They called police and attempted to prevent the pair from leaving the store with the £750 worth of stolen goods.

The pair fled – but then returned to their car in the store car park, in front of members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ollerton beat team in an unmarked police vehicle.

Asda, Forest Road, New Ollerton.

A team spokesman said: “They managed to get as far as Edwinstowe while being followed by the unmarked car. They seemed surprised to see the flashing lights of the marked police vehicle driven by response officers that appeared from nowhere.

“One tried to run, but didn’t get very far before being apprehended by officers.

“Two arrests made and stolen property was recovered.”

