Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shop is desperate for good quality donations including Bric a Brac, books and unwanted gifts as well as men’s and ladies clothes, shoes and accessories.

Shop manager, Julie and assistant manager Denise, said: “Perhaps your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves are full of books you never read?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Why not have a clear-out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

PDSA Charity Shop, located 31 Low Street, Sutton.

“As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.”

Julie and Denise is also appealing for local people to lend a hand and volunteer at the shop.

Julie added: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Volunteering for PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on any CV.

“Plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

“No previous retail experience is needed, as full training is provided for all new volunteers.

“So, if you would like to help sick and injured pets, why not join our friendly volunteer team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about volunteering for PDSA, readers can visit www.pdsa.org.uk/volunteering

Located at 31 Low Street, the shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid* if they are a UK tax payer, to help their donations go even further.

Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Sutton PDSA shop, please contact Julie or Denise on 01623 554244

For many vulnerable pets, PDSA is there to help when there is nowhere else for their owners to turn.

Pet Hospitals provide free and low cost veterinary treatments and medications for eligible pet owners.

The Pet Care Scheme practices offer eligible pet owners access to low-cost treatments.