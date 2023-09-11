News you can trust since 1952
Veteran walker who has raised thousands of pounds for Sutton hospice in memory of late wife plans new challenge

A walker who has spent 20 years fundraising for a Sutton hospice which cared for his wife two decades ago is embarking on a new challenge.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2023, 20:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 20:48 BST
Brian Hawkins, from Edwinstowe, has raised more than £400,000 for the John Eastwood Hospice since the death of his wife Glennys, who was cared for at the Sutton site, nearly 20 years ago, through efforts such as walking from Edwinstowe to Skegness.

And now Mr Hawkins, who turns 80 next year, is planning his latest challenge – walking more than 45 miles along the canals of Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Mr Hawkins, who will be joined by friends Michael Dickinson and Paul Sanders for the walk, said: “I am told by Michael, my long-time walking partner who plans our walks, we will be donning our boots for the canal walk.

Brian Hawkins, alongside Michael Dickinson and Paul Sanders.
Brian Hawkins, alongside Michael Dickinson and Paul Sanders.
“We are self-funded, so every penny we raise goes to the hospice. The miles take a little more time to cover now, so the days seem to be a little longer when we are out there, but the exercise helps to keep us fit and healthy.

“That said, we are conscious of another summer coming and going. None of us are getting any younger, but while ever we are able to get out there and raise more funds, we will.”

Mr Hawkins, who raised more than £20,000 last year with the support of friends and family, said he would be “more than grateful” for further support.

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/bigbrian

Alternatively, call 07971 460265 and Mr Hawkins will arrange to collect any cash or cheque donations.

He said: “Thank you in anticipation of your fantastic support.”

