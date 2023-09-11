News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby bell-ringers invite community for anniversary open day

A church in Kirkby welcomed the community for an anniversary bell ringing event with tea, coffee and history for all.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST

St Wilfrid’s Church, Church Street, Kirkby, hosted the 50th anniversary event, with refreshments were available as visitors browsed notice boards and received guided tours.

John Harrison, a ringing historian who learned to ring at Kirkby more than 60 years ago, is writing a book on the history of bell ringing and shared his knowledge with visitors.

He said: “There were two lots of ringing on Saturday.

“The first was a short period of 'Rounds' by six ringers from Hucknall. They were led by Ernest Sollis, currently tower captain at Hucknall, who was the driving force behind the 1973 project. They just rang the six bells that were here in 1973.

“That was followed by a quarter peal – a standard ringing performance that lasts about three-quarters of an hour.”

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the dedication of a sixth bell in 1973. Prior to that, since 1927, there had been five. Since 2001, there have been eight.

It was hailed as a “brilliant” day by visitors, who were able to learn about the church’s history and the role of bell ringing.

Bell ringing event at Kirkby St Wilfrid's Church. David Hardy, Shana Hawksworth, Lucy Brooker-Martin, Rev Kevin Charles and Brian Vardy.

1. Bell ringing event

Bell ringing event at Kirkby St Wilfrid's Church. David Hardy, Shana Hawksworth, Lucy Brooker-Martin, Rev Kevin Charles and Brian Vardy. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bell ringing event at Kirkby St Wilfrid's Church. Tower captain at Hucknall - Ernest Sollis.

2. Tower captain

Bell ringing event at Kirkby St Wilfrid's Church. Tower captain at Hucknall - Ernest Sollis. Photo: Brian Eyre

St Wilfrid's Church, Kirkby.

3. Part of history

St Wilfrid's Church, Kirkby. Photo: Brian Eyre

