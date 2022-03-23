Vehicle used in Shirebrook fly-tipping incident seized
A vehicle which was used in a fly-tipping incident in Shirebrook has been seized by Bolsover District Council.
A spokesman from Bolsover District Council said: “One of our enforcement officers witnessed waste being deposited from a vehicle in Shirebrook in February.
"The vehicle was then seized with assistance from the police, under Section 34B of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
"This resulted in successfully identifying those responsible who are now facing prosecution and we have removed the waste.
“We have also purchased some new CCTV cameras to be deployed at fly-tipping hotspots across the district to catch offenders.
“We will take full action against those involved where possible.”
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.