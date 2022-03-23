Bolsover District Council has been awarded a further £95,800 to take forward exciting plans for digital citizen engagement on its recently launched Shirebrook Growth Plan.

Council Leader, Coun Steve Fritchley said, “We continue to innovate as a council and I’m pleased to announce that our plans have caught the Government’s attention and that once again we have been recognised as being at the forefront of digital planning.”

The funding will be used to bring virtual reality technology to Shirebrook so that residents can ‘have a play’ with the master-planning process, using this digital technology to get a sense of how developers plan their sites.

Bolsover District Council is investing in digital technology

It will also give residents the chance to come up with their own development proposals to see where to put new housing, offices, schools, roads, green spaces and spaces for nature.

Coun Fritchley said: “Now that we have been successful again in the PropTech Engagement Fund, we intend to explore the benefits of growth for investment in our local infrastructure and in our town and local centres and we will use the Government’s funding to ensure the people living and working in Shirebrook and Creswell get fully involved in shaping their futures.”