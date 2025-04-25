VE Day 2025: Warsop's war time display commemorates 80 years since victory

VE Day, or ‘Victory in Europe Day’, commemorates the end of World War II in Europe.

It marks the day when the Nazi regime formally surrendered to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945.

This event was celebrated worldwide as a significant victory and signified the conclusion of the war in Europe.

May 8, 2025 will mark 80 years since this historic day, and the Warsop community has ensured that this important event will not be forgotten.

Take a look at their latest display, brought to you by Warsop Poppy Gang and its supporters…

80 years A wartime display is located near The Carrs' car park off the A60 (Church Road).

VE Day The display embodies the essence of the historic event, showcasing Prime Minister Winston Churchill along with his "V for Victory" symbol.

History The cottages by Church Road along the A60 are adorned with VE Day decorations and bunting.

Remembering The Warsop Poppy Gang is renowned for going the extra mile in creating Remembrance displays and honouring military service in war time conflicts.