Driving experiences for two at Donington Park could be the perfect Valentine's Day present.

Driving-experience provider, Track Days, is giving couples the chance to show cliched gifts the door – in favour of a grid row of blood-pumping, automotive adventures.

In the build-up to Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14, the company is staging a series of special track events, including at Donington Park.

You’ll be given the chance to zoom round the track in a supercar or a lorry with your partner.

Swap your Ferreros for Ferraris and your perfumes for Porsches in driving experiences certain to get your heart racing.

The ‘Volvo Truck Driving Thrill For Two’ can surely show your other half that you’re in for the long haul! For you get the chance to take control of a Volvo articulated lorry alongside an expert instructor.

Dan Jones, operations manager for Track Days, said: “All too often, material gifts, such as chocolates, perfume or flowers, miss the target with Cupid’s arrow.

"But these heart-racing gifts are sure to create memories that last a lifetime, especially for those who enjoy a surprise.”

Upcoming track days at Donington are on Friday January 21, costing £119, Sunday, January 23, costing £169, Tuesday, February 22 for £99 and Friday, February 25 for just £85.

Other circuits on the schedule are Oulton Park in Cheshire, Snetterton in Norfolk, Mallory Park in Leicestershire, Bedford Autodrome and Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

Visit the Track Days website here to make your booking.