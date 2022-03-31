Vaccination bus is coming to Blidworth after councillor wrote to health bosses

Independent Councillor Tina Thompson, district councillor for Blidworth and Rainworth South on Newark and Sherwood District Council, wrote to health bosses on March 15, asking for the bus to visit Blidworth urgently.

The bus will be in the car park of Blidworth Leisure Centre, off Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth on Saturday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm and residents are invited to attend on a first come, first serve basis.

Coun Tina Thompson, a local health campaigner, said: “I’m delighted that health bosses have acted on my concerns and acted positively to my request.

Blidworth Parish Councillor Martin Atherton with Coun Tina Thompson

"The vaccination bus has visited numerous locations since March 2020, but never Blidworth.

"I had a message from a resident with agoraphobia who was too anxious travel to get vaccinated.

"I also had phone calls from residents complaining about having to travel to the old Wickes in Mansfield and King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

"Residents without cars simply didn’t get vaccinated. That’s why I am so pleased to have secured the visit of the vaccination bus to Blidworth.”

Covid cases in Newark and Sherwood have seen a rise in recent weeks with 1,135 positive Covid cases in the week March 18 to 24.