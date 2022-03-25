There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week before.

It has affected nearly all areas. Some 366 of the UK’s 380 local authorities, 96 per cent, saw cases rise in the past week, with two areas – Torridge in Devon and Burnley in Lancashire – seeing cases double.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 17, with many wards across Mansfield and Ashfield showing cases doubling in a week – cases in Stanton Hill & Skegby have more than trebled in seven days.

Here are the neighbourhoods in and around Mansfield and Ashfield with the biggest rates of cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

1. Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley, Mansfield Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley had 1056.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 162.5 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Ravenshead & Newstead Ravenshead & Newstead had 1027 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 145.7 per cent from the week before. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham had 990.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 79.7 per cent from the week before. Photo: Victoria Childs Photo Sales

4. Grange Farm & Ladybrook Grange Farm & Ladybrook had 959 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 68.3 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales