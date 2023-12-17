An animal rescue charity in the Nottinghamshire area is working hard to raise money for vet bills supporting an “abandoned” dog hit by a car in Mansfield.

Beauty’s Legacy — a charity run by volunteers who help reunite lost or stolen pets — is helping raise money to cover vet costs of Luna, a dog who was found injured in Mansfield after being hit by a car.

Lisa Dean, founder of the rescue charity, said: “Any help or support with Luna would be vital in saving Luna’s life.

“As a charity, we will do all we can to try and save her and pay for this treatment.

Here is Luna at the vets, receiving treatment and care after being hit by a car in Mansfield.

“Any donations will be most welcome at this time.

“She is a lovely girl and even when she was found, despite being injured – she wagged her tail.”

Lisa said the four-year-old greyhound was abandoned with the owner “uninterested” in the dog after she was found by police.

Following her injuries, Lisa said Luna’s treatment has resulted in a hefty vet bill of £1,500 as the charity is currently liaising with the vets to ensure Luna receives the treatment she needs.

Beauty's Legacy and supporters are raising £1,500 for Luna's vet costs after she was hit by a car in Mansfield.

Lisa said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the veterinary team for looking after her.”

Luna has a dislocation to her rear leg and a laceration to the front leg, a broken tooth and bruising.

Lisa added: “There are also concerns for her breathing following a chest x-ray.

“We are just awaiting a response from a specialist referral.

“I just want to thank everyone for donating so generously to help Luna at this time.

“We know times are tough, but your support is truly appreciated.”

Beauty’s Legacy is also working with a breed-specific rescue to secure Luna an adoptive owner once she is discharged.

Supporters have raised a “fantastic” £900 so far, with hundreds more still needed to cover the cost.

Luna is also now chipped under Beauty’s Legacy and will be cared for by the charity as she recovers from her injuries.

To make a donation for Luna’s care, readers can donate via paypal to [email protected] or via your bank to LLOYDS.

Donations can be made to the charity with reference ‘Luna’, with the sort code being 30-90-89 and the account number – 53792468