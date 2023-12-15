News you can trust since 1952
Many readers suggested more shops. Susan Ward said: "Decent shops... All there is is takeaway nail bars and charity shops." Pictured: Idlewells Shopping Centre. Sutton town centre.

'Decent shops' and 'sort pot holes' among hopes for Ashfield in 2024

We asked Chad readers what one thing they would like to see for Ashfield in 2024...
By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT

As we prepare to leave 2023 behind and look ahead to the new year, many of us are drawing up resolutions and thinking about the year ahead.

On that note, your Chad thought it would be interesting to ask readers what one thing they would like to see for Ashfield in 2024.

Readers were quick to share their thoughts on your Chad’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldchad

From “better roads”, political changes to “decent” shops, readers had a lot to say about hopes for the area.

Here are your top hopes for the new year…

David Cross would like to see a new MP. Another reader said: "Here's a challenge...... Don't vote Tory." Seb Truswell would also like to see a political change in Ashfield. He said: "For all of Ashfield to rise up against the current Ashfield Independents and get them ousted....... Same goes for the MP."

1. Political changes for the district

David Cross would like to see a new MP. Another reader said: "Here's a challenge...... Don't vote Tory." Seb Truswell would also like to see a political change in Ashfield. He said: "For all of Ashfield to rise up against the current Ashfield Independents and get them ousted....... Same goes for the MP." Photo: National World

Ros Dobb said: "Sort the roads out please. I am fed up of replacing springs on my car." Many other readers agreed for less pot holes in the area.

2. Action on pot holes

Ros Dobb said: "Sort the roads out please. I am fed up of replacing springs on my car." Many other readers agreed for less pot holes in the area. Photo: Stock image

Some readers felt like people needed to be kinder in the new year. Haylea Williams said: "People to stop abusing retail staff and making them feel unsafe in their jobs."

3. Kindness shown to retail staff

Some readers felt like people needed to be kinder in the new year. Haylea Williams said: "People to stop abusing retail staff and making them feel unsafe in their jobs." Photo: Anne Shelley

Carrie Austin would like to see grants given to rejuvenate the towns. She added: "To be used further than building the councils property portfolio."

4. Rejuvenate the towns

Carrie Austin would like to see grants given to rejuvenate the towns. She added: "To be used further than building the councils property portfolio." Photo: Google Maps

