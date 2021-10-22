A golden or cream labrador-type dog was witnessed being hit by a car at approximately 2pm on October 20 at the traffic lights on the B6030 outside the Dog & Duck pub.

The dog, which was wearing a black collar, limped off with an injured leg towards Vicar Water, and an animal charity is now appealing for help to find the injured pup.

Lisa Dean from Beauty’s Legacy has a team of volunteers looking for the injured animal and is urging people in the area to help.

The injured dog is similar to the one pictured.

She said: “We really need people to look for the dog, as it is in grave danger if it is injured and can’t move, especially in these low temperatures overnight.

"Also, if an owner was walking it off-lead and now has the dog home, can they please come forward and tell us?

"We have a huge team of volunteers spending their time searching this area for the dog with no name so, if he or she is safe, please do get in touch to let us know.”

People are advised not to whistle at or chase the dog if they do see it, as injured animals are more prone to try and run if they feel threatened.

Please call Beauty’s Legacy immediately on 07866026343 with any sightings, or to confirm if you own the dog in question and it is now safe and well.

